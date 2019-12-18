GI Alliance makes another splash & more: 5 GI industry key notes

Here are five updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

CRH Medical Corp. acquired Florida Panhandle Anesthesia Associates, a gastroenterology anesthesia practice serving one GI ASC.

Dallas-based GI Alliance acquired Lubbock Digestive Disease Associates and South Plains Endoscopy Center, further expanding its presence in Texas.

The FDA cleared Boston Scientific's EXALT Model D Single-Use Duodenoscope, marking the first time the agency approved a single-use duodenoscope.

North Chesterfield, Va.-based Richmond Gastroenterology Associates acquired 6,061 square feet of land in Chesterfield, Va.

ColonaryConcepts purchased EC Prep, its proprietary colonoscopy preparation platform, back from Sebela Pharmaceuticals.

