5 new GI centers in 1 month

Health systems across the U.S. are continuing to expand outpatient digestive health services, with five new gastroenterology and endoscopy centers opening or breaking ground in the past month.

The facilities aim to lower procedural costs, consolidate services and improve access to GI care as demand for screenings and minimally invasive procedures grows.

Here are five facilities that have opened or broken ground in March:

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health opened an ambulatory endoscopy center in Ogden, Utah, to lower the cost of procedures such as colonoscopies. The facility is one of three endoscopy centers in the system’s network managed by Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners.

Orlando (Fla.) Health broke ground on a 28,000-square-foot Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute in downtown Orlando, set to open in spring 2027. The two-story facility will consolidate the system’s bariatric services, including weight loss surgery, endoscopic and robotic procedures.

Abilene, Texas-based Hendrick Health opened a 23,493-square-foot gastroenterology center to consolidate clinic visits and endoscopy procedures. The facility includes 21 exam rooms and four procedure rooms and will begin seeing patients March 16.

ECU Health Gastroenterology-Roanoke Rapids (N.C.) opened following ECU Health’s January acquisition of Halifax Gastroenterology. The clinic began seeing patients Feb. 4, with gastroenterologist Nagarjuna Yerra, MD, continuing to practice at the location.

5. ECU Health Endoscopy Center-Roanoke Rapids opened March 3 in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. The facility is co-located with ECU Health Gastroenterology-Roanoke Rapids to expand digestive health services in the region.