5 GIs making headlines

Here are five gastroenterologists making headlines in their field:

1. In January, Eugenio Hernandez, MD, was named chief medical officer for GI management services group Gastro Health. Dr. Hernandez will oversee clinical operations across all markets and other physician leaders, focusing on enhancing clinical quality, patient safety and operational efficiency.

2. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital for gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2024. Mayo's chair of the department of gastroenterology and hepatology is Darrell Pardi, MD. Dr. Pardi has been leading Mayo's GI department since 2020. He is one of the few investigators in the world who focuses on sclerosing mesenteritis, also known as mesenteric panniculitis.

3. Gastroenterologist Maria Abreu, MD, was appointed the 119th president of the American Gastroenterological Association, effective May 30. She is the fifth woman to lead the AGA as president. Dr. Abreu specializes in inflammatory bowel disease and has sat on both the government advocacy and diversity committees for the AGA.

4. Pediatric gastroenterologist Matthew Ryan, MD, became the first physician to complete more than 100 transnasal endoscopies of the upper GI tract using EvoEndo's single-use endoscopy system.

5. The endoscopy team at UC Davis Health in Sacramento completed the world's first endoscopic, ultrasound-guided core biopsy of a pancreatic tumor with a new device, led by Antonio Mendoza-Ladd, MD, UC Davis' medical director of gastrointestinal endoscopy.