5 gastroenterology updates for ASC leaders to know

From new artificial intelligence tech to colorectal cancer statistics, here are five gastroenterology updates for ASC leaders:

1. Gastroenterology is the most represented specialty among ASCs.

2. Rush University System for Health in Chicago now offers artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies.

3. Denver-based Gastro Care Partners signed a multiyear deal offering Fujifilm's endoscopy product portfolio across its network.

4. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care celebrated the opening of the first stage of its $600 million project in Lansing, Mich., which includes an endoscopy center.

5. Colorectal cancer deaths in those under age 55 have increased 1 percent from 2008 to 2017.