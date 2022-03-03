Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: 13 stats

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. in men and women combined.

Here are 13 more statistics drawn from the American Cancer Society 2020-22 facts and figures and data provided by ASC management company AmSurg:

1. Cases expected in the U.S. in 2022:

106,180 new cases of colon cancer

44,850 new cases of rectal cancer

2. Expected deaths from colorectal cancer in the U.S.: 52,580

3. Approximately 4.3 percent of men and 4 percent of women will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their lifetime.

4. Colorectal cancer is the third-most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. for men and women combined.

5. There are more than 1.5 million survivors of colorectal cancer in the U.S.

6. Deaths from colorectal cancer among people younger than 55 have increased 1 percent per year from 2008 to 2017.

7. The five-year relative survival rate for colorectal cancer: 64 percent

8. If decreased screening persists during the pandemic, there could be nearly 19,000 fewer colorectal diagnoses and over 4,000 excess deaths nationally.

9. In 2021, there was a significant rise in advanced stage colorectal cancer and precancerous polyps compared to 2020.

10. More than 200,000 Americans are reported to have missed colonoscopy appointments since the pandemic began.

11. Median age of diagnosed with colorectal cancer:

Men: 66

Women: 69

12. African Americans have the highest colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates.

13. 10 states with the highest number of new colorectal cancer cases:

California: 15,880

Florida: 11,780

Texas: 11,780

New York: 8,950

Pennsylvania: 6,610

Illinois: 6,260

Ohio: 5,870

Georgia: 4,970

North Carolina: 4,760

Michigan: 4,680