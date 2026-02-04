5 gastroenterology physician moves in 1 month

Here are five gastroenterology and GI surgery physician additions recently reported by Becker’s:
- Surgeon Morgan Manasa, MD, joined Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in St. Lucie, Fla. Dr. Manasa specializes in advanced GI, minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. She has clinical expertise in robotic and advanced laparoscopic procedures, GERD and hiatal hernia management, hernia repair and advanced endoscopic procedures.
- Gastroenterologist Faris Murad, MD, joined Midtown Gastroenterology and Liver Disease in Des Plaines, Ill. Dr. Murad has more than two decades of experience in the diagnosis and treatment of GI and liver conditions. His clinical expertise includes diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, ERCP, pancreatic and biliary tract disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, GERD and hepatobiliary conditions.
- Steven Blake, DO, joined Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Jefferson Regional. Dr. Blake is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine and earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he also completed his internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship. He will provide care at Jefferson Regional GI Associates in Pine Bluff, Ark.
- Gastroenterologist Yasmeen Obeidat, MD, joined Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall Health Network. She provides comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for digestive system conditions, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease and colorectal cancer screenings. Dr. Obeidat will provide care at Marshall Internal Medicine’s Gastroenterology and Hepatology clinic and Marshall Internal Medicine.
- Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is set to add five gastroenterology physicians to its Black Hills region. Oksana Aleksenko, MD; Nathan Jaqua, MD; Blake Jones, MD; Andrew Kelts, DO; and Erik Raborn, DO, are expected to transition to the organization from Rapid City (S.D.) Medical Center. May 1.