Illinois GI practice adds Dr. Faris Murad

Midtown Gastroenterology and Liver Disease in Des Plaine, Ill., has added Faris Murad, MD.

Dr. Murad is a gastroenterologist with more than two decades of experience in the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal and liver conditions, according to a Jan. 13 news release from Midtown Gastroenterology.

His clinical expertise includes diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, ERCP, pancreatic and biliary tract disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux disease and liver disease and hepatobiliary conditions.