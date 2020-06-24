4 private equity GI deals announced this year

There have been four private equity deals in gastroenterology in 2020:

January: Miami-based Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates of Osceola in Kissimmee, Fla.; Digestive Care in Boca Raton, Fla.; and Associates in Gastroenterology in Woodbridge, Va.

March: Dallas-based GI Alliance acquired Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio.

April: Private equity firm Webster Equity Partners established One GI, through a partnership with Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One.

May: Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health expanded its presence in Pennsylvania by partnering with Carlisle (Pa.) Digestive Disease Associates.

More articles on healthcare:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.