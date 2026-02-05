U of Utah GI physician earns national research award

Amiko Uchida, MD, a gastroenterologist at University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, was named a 2026 Young Physician-Scientist Award recipient by the American Society of Clinical Investigation.

Dr. Uchida is an assistant professor in the division of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition. Her research focuses on immune-mediated gastrointestinal diseases, particularly eosinophilic inflammation and eosinophilic esophagitis, according to a Feb. 4 news release.

She serves as co-director of the UUH Multidisciplinary Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Clinic and directs the institution’s GI biobank. Her work explores the interaction between diet, gut microbes and immune responses in the development of inflammatory GI conditions.

The ASCI award recognizes early-career physician-scientists who have made notable research contributions in their first faculty role.