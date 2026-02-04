UMass performs 1st minimally invasive tumor resection

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health successfully completed its first full-thickness resection device procedure.

During a routine screening colonoscopy, a neuroendocrine tumor was identified and removed using a newly acquired full-thickness resection device. The tool enables endoscopic removal of deeper layers of the gastrointestinal wall in a single step, combining resection with clip-based closure to prevent the need for open surgery, according to a Feb. 3 news release.

The patient was discharged the same day without complications.

Christopher Marshall, MD, clinical chief and assistant professor of medicine, and Jaroslav Zivny, MD, associate professor of medicine, performed the procedure alongside their colleagues in the division of gastroenterology.