4 gastroenterologists making headlines

Here are four gastroenterologists that made headlines in July, as reported by Becker's since July 10:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI implemented artificial intelligence solutions to improve patient care. Vasu Appalaneni, MD, One GI's executive vice president of clinical innovation, said the move has led to improvements in "efficiency, workflow optimization, alleviating physician burnout that translate directly to better patient experiences and outcomes."

2. In March, Juan Trivella, MD, a gastroenterologist at the Milwaukee Medical Center, performed a colonoscopy on the American Medical Association's immediate past president Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD.

3. Raymond Cross, MD, of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, was elected to the Board of Governors representing Maryland at the American College of Gastroenterology

4. Kimberly Beavers, MD, joined the staff of Sovah Health - Danville (Va.).