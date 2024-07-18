GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Gastroenterologist named to ACG Board

Francesca Mathewes -  

Raymond Cross, MD, of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, was elected to the Board of Governors representing Maryland at the American College of Gastroenterology on July 18, according to a news release.

Dr. Cross specializes in the evaluation and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, infectious colitis, celiac disease and chronic diarrhea. He also serves as the medical director of the Center for Inflammatory Bowel and Colorectal Disease, part of the Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease at Mercy. 

Dr. Cross’s three-year term begins at the ACG’s annual meeting Oct. 25-30.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast