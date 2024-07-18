Gastroenterologist named to ACG Board

Raymond Cross, MD, of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, was elected to the Board of Governors representing Maryland at the American College of Gastroenterology on July 18, according to a news release.

Dr. Cross specializes in the evaluation and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, infectious colitis, celiac disease and chronic diarrhea. He also serves as the medical director of the Center for Inflammatory Bowel and Colorectal Disease, part of the Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease at Mercy.

Dr. Cross’s three-year term begins at the ACG’s annual meeting Oct. 25-30.