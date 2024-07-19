Former AMA president undergoes colonoscopy at Wisconsin VA

In March, the American Medical Association's immediate past president Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, underwent a colonoscopy at the Milwaukee (Wis.) VA Medical Center.

Dr. Ehrenfeld is a U.S. Navy veteran and often relies on the VA system for care, according to a March 29 press release.

The procedure was performed by Juan Trivella, MD, Dr. Ehrenfeld’s gastroenterologist at the Milwaukee VA.

Dr. Ehrenfeld has been a VA patient since returning from service in Afghanistan in 2015, first in Nashville, Tenn., and since 2019 at the Milwaukee VA.

"I trust in my doctors (at VA) to get me the care I need, and I encourage other Veterans to do the same," Dr. Ehrenfeld, a practicing anesthesiologist, said in the release. "I have a lot of faith in my doctors and my team, and I know it will go smoothly."