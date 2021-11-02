4 endoscopy center transactions to know

From Tennessee to Texas, here are four transactions from the past month involving endoscopy centers:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based healthcare real estate firm Montecito Medical has acquired the building housing Mansfield (Texas) Endoscopy Center and Clinic.

2. A Nashville, Tenn. medical office building housing Southern Endoscopy Center, a gastroenterology ASC, sold for $8.65 million.

3. Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired the property housing Beaumont, Texas-based Digestive Disease Institute. The 21,000-square-foot, gastroenterology-focused medical office building and ASC is 100 percent leased to GI Alliance and the Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas.

4. Gastro Health inked a deal with Lima, Ohio-based Gastro-Intestinal Associates, further expanding its Ohio reach.