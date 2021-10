Nashville, Tenn.-based healthcare real estate firm Montecito Medical has acquired the building housing Mansfield (Texas) Endoscopy Center and Clinic, the real estate firm said Oct. 27.

The 13,670-square-foot building opened this year and is fully leased, according to a news release.

The acquisition in Mansfield, a Dallas suburb, is the latest in Montecito's string of Dallas area real estate acquisitions.

The endoscopy center is a GI Alliance affiliate.