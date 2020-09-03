30 new GI centers in 2020 so far

Thirty surgery centers or practices with gastroenterology services opened or were announced in 2020:

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists opened Gastroenterology Center of Tampa Bay, its 25th location in the state.

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge (N.J.) built an outpatient endoscopy suite in its connected medical office building.

Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Crown Point (Ind.) opened a gastroenterology clinic with two gastroenterologists on staff.

Franciscan Physician Network's second location in Valparaiso, Ind., offers gastroenterology and orthopedic surgery.

Colon & Rectal Specialists filed a letter of intent June 29 to establish an outpatient surgical hospital in Virginia.

Dothan (Ala.) Pediatric Healthcare Network is relocating and expanding its Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic to a different space in Dothan.

Virginia Mason Bellevue (Wash.) Medical Center opened a 45,000-square-foot medical center July 27.

Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants has a new ASC underway in Mansfield, according to MedCore Partners.

Clemson, S.C.-based Patrick Square Town Center is building a 10,000-square-foot building that will include an endoscopy center, testing resources and preventive care.

Rockport, Maine-based Pen Bay Medical Center opened its gastroenterology suite by holding a ribbon cutting in early July.

Phoenix-based Banner Health plans to open the Banner Ocotillo Medical Center Nov. 2. The center will offer cardiology and gastroenterology services, among specialties.

The city of Chicago is giving Chicago-based Sinai Health System $7 million to construct an ASC in North Lawndale, a city neighborhood. The center will include a digestive health and a dialysis component.

Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology opened an endoscopy center in Lakeway-Bee Cave, Texas, June 5.

The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., opened featuring gastroenterology, endocrinology and other services.

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance opened the Gastrointestinal Care Neighborhood, a gastroenterology-focused oncology care clinic on SCCA's South Lake Union campus.

The National Institutes of Health granted Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina more than $16.5 million to open two digestive disease research centers.

A 23,000-square-foot ASC in Anna, Texas, is on track for a July opening despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The ASC will feature an integrated GI suite.

Construction firm Golden Triangle Construction is putting the finishing touches on an ASC and a GI expansion in Fort Collins, Colo. It is also remodeling a Greeley, Colo., building to house a GI practice.

Thompson Health Gastroenterology relocated to a new outpatient clinic May 4. The new Marilyn Sands Outpatient Clinic occupies the ground floor of an $11.9 million intensive care unit on UR Thompson Health's main campus in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Richmond (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates leased space in the Midlothian (Va.) Center that could be used for expansion.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic gained approval in early April to construct a $65 million facility in Jacksonville, Fla., where it would offer cardiology, GI and other services. Just weeks later, the system said it would stop all new construction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago-based Lincoln Park Gastroenterology Center is seeking state approval to establish an ambulatory surgical treatment center.

Florida Digestive Health Specialists is building a 30,000-square-foot medical office building near its corporate headquarters

Gastroenterology of the Rockies expanded into downtown Denver.

Perardi Development is building a medical office building in Austin, Texas, which a gastroenterology-facing tenant is expected to lease space in.

Mercy Health-Lorain (Ohio) Hospital opened a gastroenterology center in a vacant space in the facility.

South Denver Gastroenterology opened a clinic and endoscopy center in Castle Rock, Colo.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Gastroenterology Associates opened a location in Orchard Park, N.Y., complementing the group's New York offices in Amherst and Wheatfield.

Grand Junction (Colo.) Gastroenterology opened a clinic for patients with liver disease.

Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America opened its multispecialty ASC Jan. 29. The center will offer orthopedic, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology and podiatry procedures as well as procedures to relieve pain.

