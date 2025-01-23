3 new GI partnerships in 3 weeks

Here are three new gastroenterology partnerships that have formed since Jan. 1, as reported by Becker's:

1. A Canandaigua, N.Y.-based gastroenterology practice has joined UR Medicine Thompson Health. The practice, which will now be called Thompson Health Gastroenterology, has been serving patients since 2000.

2. Chicago-based GI Partners of Illinois has partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Sylvan Health, a nutritional services provider, on an innovative collaboration unlike any other in the state. The partnership aims to integrate Sylvan Health's nutritional services into GI Partners of Illinois' treatment plans.

3. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network and Lehigh Valley Physician Group have added local physician group Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists to their network.