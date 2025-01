A Canandaigua, N.Y.-based gastroenterology practice has joined UR Medicine Thompson Health, according to a Jan. 13 report from FingerLakes.com.

The practice, which will now be called Thompson Health Gastroenterology, has been serving patients since 2000.

It was founded by gastroenterologist Raymond Thomas, MD, who has been affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital since 1995.

Dr. Thomas will continue to practice at the newly named facility.