Lehigh Valley Health Network adds Pennsylvania GI practice

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network and Lehigh Valley Physician Group have added local physician group Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists to their network.

The first day of service under the LVHN umbrella is Jan. 2, according to a Lehigh news release of the same day. LVHN, which is part of Jefferson Health, is the largest healthcare provider in the region.

EPGI will keep its four existing office locations in Lehigh, Northampton, Monroe and Lackawanna counties. Care will be provided by a team of almost 30 GIs and advanced practice providers.

EPGI clinicians provide colonoscopy and advanced endoscopy services, gastroesophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease and many other conditions.

The three EPGI endoscopy centers will remain joint ventures between LVHN and board-certified gastroenterology clinicians.