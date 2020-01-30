3 leaders in gastroenterology to know

Three gastroenterology leaders to know this week:

1. Michael S. Smith, MD, is the chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospitals in New York City. Dr. Smith also serves as an associate professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

2. Mark A. Schattner, MD, has served as the chief of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City since 2001. Dr. Schattner is a fellow of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American Gastroenterological Association.

3. Steven A. Gorcey, MD, is the chief of gastrointestinal endoscopy at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, N.J. Additionally, he serves as an assistant clinical professor at Drexel University Medical School in Philadelphia.

