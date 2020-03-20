3 COVID-19 updates for gastroenterologists

Three COVID-19 updates for gastroenterologists from this past week:

1. A study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology found digestive symptoms were common in patients infected with the coronavirus. Read more here.

2. Digestive Disease Week 2020 was canceled March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

3. Researchers have found SARS-CoV-2 in the stool of patients with COVID-19. The disease can be spread through respiratory droplets and secretions. Read more here.

