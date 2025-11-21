25+ GI companies making waves in 2025

Here are 27 GI companies that have made notable moves so far this year:

1. Miami-based Gastro Health entered into a partnership with Miami Gastro Health.

2. Atlanta-based United Digestive forged a new partnership with Tampa, Fla.-based Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando.

3. Cambridge, Mass.-based Iterative Health and Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI entered a strategic partnership to expand clinical research across One GI’s physician-led network.

4. CapsoVision, a medical device developer, submitted an application Nov. 6 to the FDA requesting breakthrough device designation for its CapsoCam UGI capsule, aimed at detecting early-stage pancreatic cancer.

5. Dallas-based Surgical Automations, a surgical robotics company focused on gastrointestinal endoscopy, closed a $3.4 million oversubscribed seed round earlier this year.

6. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover appointed four new C-suite leaders.

7. Olympus joined forces with Revival Healthcare Capital in July to launch Swan EndoSurgical, a new company focused on developing robotic technology that could transform gastrointestinal care.

8. Atlanta-based United Digestive added five gastroenterologists to its portfolio within the span of three months.

9. Beverly Hills Gastroenterology, part of the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California, opened a new office in Beverly Hills to make specialized digestive care more accessible in the area.

10. Miami-based Gastro Health appointed Philip Meador as its COO.

11. Sunnyvale-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants added board-certified gastroenterologist Ramesh Srinivasan, MD, to its Georgetown, Texas, location.

12. GI Alliance and MedCore Partners opened an ASC and managed clinic in Kansas City, Mo.

13. Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System partnered with WovenX Health, a leader in virtual gastroenterology care, to increase access to GI services for patients in the area.

14. GI Alliance partnered with MedCore to open a new ASC in Bentonville, Ark.

15. Virtual gastroenterology clinic Oshi Health tapped Brittany Flanagan as its inaugural chief people officer.

16. GI Alliance partnered with IKS Health, whose platform supports clinicians, staff and patients to reduce administrative and operational burden.

17. Gastro Health named Chris Fourment, MD, its vice president of clinical research.

18. GI Partners of Illinois announced a partnership with Acucare, an AI-driven technology platform that transforms EHR data to actionable insights.

19. GI Alliance struck a strategic partnership with Iterative Health to expand access to clinical trials for GI patients.

20. Harrisburg (Pa.) Gastroenterology began providing outpatient and inpatient GI care for two Penn State Health facilities in June.

21. GI Partners of Illinois partnered with Athelas to implement its AI-powered RCM services.

22. Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg (Md.) was sold to Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Medical Group, an affiliate of Mary Washington Healthcare.

23. Gastroenterology of the Rockies opened an endoscopy center in Denver as part of a joint venture with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

24. Gastroenterology Associates of Ithaca (N.Y.) partnered with Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie, a multispecialty group practice with sites throughout New York and Pennsylvania.

25. GI Alliance launched a population health management program, which includes chronic care and principal care management programs.

26. GI Partners of Illinois partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Sylvan Health, a nutritional services provider, to integrate nutritional services into its treatment plans.

27. Gastro Health tapped Eugenio Hernandez, MD, as its chief medical officer.