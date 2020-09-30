2020 CRC mortality projections for 50 states, DC

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 147,950 new cases of colorectal cancer this year and 53,200 deaths nationwide.

Here's the estimated new CRC deaths for all 50 states and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: 960

Alaska: 120

Arizona: 1,120

Arkansas: 610

California: 5,480

Colorado: 700

Connecticut: 460

Delaware: 160

Florida: 3,930

Georgia: 1,730

Hawaii: 240

Idaho: 260

Illinois: 2,160

Indiana: 1,170

Iowa: 560

Kansas: 500

Kentucky: 870

Louisiana: 880

Maine: 240

Maryland: 920

Massachusetts: 910

Michigan: 1,700

Minnesota: 790

Mississippi: 670

Missouri: 1,090

Montana: 190

Nebraska: 320

Nevada: 590

New Hampshire: 290

New Jersey: 1,440

New Mexico: 360

New York: 2,950

North Carolina: 1,640

North Dakota: 110

Ohio: 2,170

Oklahoma: 800

Oregon: 660

Pennsylvania: 2,440

Rhode Island: 160

South Carolina: 910

South Dakota: 170

Tennessee: 1,260

Texas: 4,070

Utah: 300

Vermont: 130

Virginia: 1,400

Washington: 1,050

Washington, D.C.: 100

West Virginia: 440

Wisconsin: 920

Wyoming: 80

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.