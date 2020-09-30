2020 CRC mortality projections for 50 states, DC
The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 147,950 new cases of colorectal cancer this year and 53,200 deaths nationwide.
Here's the estimated new CRC deaths for all 50 states and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: 960
Alaska: 120
Arizona: 1,120
Arkansas: 610
California: 5,480
Colorado: 700
Connecticut: 460
Delaware: 160
Florida: 3,930
Georgia: 1,730
Hawaii: 240
Idaho: 260
Illinois: 2,160
Indiana: 1,170
Iowa: 560
Kansas: 500
Kentucky: 870
Louisiana: 880
Maine: 240
Maryland: 920
Massachusetts: 910
Michigan: 1,700
Minnesota: 790
Mississippi: 670
Missouri: 1,090
Montana: 190
Nebraska: 320
Nevada: 590
New Hampshire: 290
New Jersey: 1,440
New Mexico: 360
New York: 2,950
North Carolina: 1,640
North Dakota: 110
Ohio: 2,170
Oklahoma: 800
Oregon: 660
Pennsylvania: 2,440
Rhode Island: 160
South Carolina: 910
South Dakota: 170
Tennessee: 1,260
Texas: 4,070
Utah: 300
Vermont: 130
Virginia: 1,400
Washington: 1,050
Washington, D.C.: 100
West Virginia: 440
Wisconsin: 920
Wyoming: 80
