Gastroenterologist pay breakdown in 10 stats

As of Dec. 14, gastroenterologists’ average annual salary is $583,380, according to salary transparency platform Marit Health’s compilation of 215 salaries.

Here are 10 more stats to know:

1. Most gastroenterologists earn between $462,500 (25th percentile) and $650,000 (75th percentile), with top earners (90th percentile) making $850,000 annually.

2. Gastroenterologists’ average base salary is $252 per hour. Twenty percent of gastroenterologists report other income, averaging $22,934.

3. Average bonuses for gastroenterologists total $32,961, with 48% reporting they receive a bonus.

4. Gastroenterologists’ average work relative value unit is about 8,962, at $62 per wRVU.

5. Gastroenterologists report an average workload of 46.9 hours per week and 5.3 weeks of paid time off.

6. Male gastroenterologists report average total compensation of $591,000, compared to $535,000 for female gastroenterologists.

7. Gastroenterologists in non-academic settings report average total compensation of $601,500, compared to $511,000 for those with academic affiliations.

8. Gastroenterologists in the Plains region report the highest total compensation at $685,500, with a base salary of $637,500. In contrast, gastroenterologists in the West region report total compensation of $527,000, with a base salary of $484,000, and recruitment incentives totaling $43,000.

9. Gastroenterologists in small metros and rural areas report average total compensation of $634,500 — higher than those in large metros ($559,000). This difference aligns with recruitment incentives: clinicians in small metros and rural areas report a $39,500 sign-on bonus and a $12,000 relocation bonus, which are not reported by gastroenterologists in large metros.

10. Gastroenterologists in high cost-of-living areas report $594,000 in total compensation, compared to $573,000 in medium cost-of-living areas.