United Digestive, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield expand partnership 

Atlanta-based United Digestive and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have entered into a new multi-year provider network agreement, according to a Jan. 12 press release.

United Digestive is a physician practice management company supporting GI providers and partner practices in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. It supports 61 clinics, 22 ASCs and more than 220 providers across the Southeast.

The organizations plan to deepen their collaboration on digital connectivity, care coordination and data integration, with the aim of improving health outcomes and cost efficiency for patients covered by Anthem health plans.