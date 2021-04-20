10 statistics to know on colorectal cancer in 2021

These statistics were drawn from the American Cancer Society 2020-21 facts and figures and the study "Colorectal Cancer Screening and COVID-19."

Here are 10 statistics to know on colorectal cancer in 2021:

1. Cases expected in the U.S. in 2021:

Colon cancer: 104,270

Rectal cancer: 45,230

2. Expected death rate for colorectal cancer in the U.S.: 52,980

3. Approximately 4.3 percent of men and 4 percent of women will be diagnosed with CRC in their lifetime.

4. The CRC death rate has declined 31 percent between 1991 and 2018 after increasing for most of the 20th century.

5. Five-year relative survival rate for CRC: 64 percent

6. CRC preventive screenings declined from February 2020 to April 2020 during the pandemic:

Fecal immunochemical test: approximately 85 percent decline

Colonoscopy volume: approximately 90 percent decline

7. If decreased screening persists with COVID-19, there could be nearly 19,000 fewer CRC diagnoses and over 4,000 excess deaths from CRC nationally.

8. The median age of CRC diagnosis:

Men: 66 years

Women: 69 years

9. CRC incidence by race:

Black: 19 percent

American Indian/Alaska Native: 15.8 percent

Non-Hispanic white: 13.8 percent

Hispanic/Latino: 11.1 percent

Asian/Pacific Islander: 9.5 percent

10. 10 states with the highest amount of new cases:

California: 5,390

Florida: 4,360

Texas: 4,030

New York: 2,820

Pennsylvania: 2,340

Ohio: 2,110

Illinois: 2,100

Georgia: 1,700

Michigan: 1,640

North Carolina: 1,590

