World's best hospitals for cardiology, cardiac surgery, ranked by Newsweek

Two hospitals in Boston and Cleveland were ranked best in the world for cardiology and cardiac surgery, respectively, by Newsweek in its World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2022 list.

The publication partnered with Statista to compile the list, which ranks hospitals in 10 specializations: cardiology, cardiac surgery, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pulmonology and pediatrics. The companies conducted a global survey of more than 40,000 medical experts from more than 20 countries from June to August.

The cardiology list features 250 hospitals, and the cardiac surgery list features 150. Here are the top 10 for both categories:

Cardiology

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) Cleveland (Ohio) Clinic Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City) Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) Royal Brompton Hospital (London) AP-HP-Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière (Paris)

Cardiac Surgery