3 new cardiology devices to know

As more cardiovascular procedures move into outpatient settings, new device approvals are expanding what can safely be performed outside the hospital.
These three cardiology technologies could influence case mix, capital planning and competitive positioning for ASCs this year.
Here are updates to know on 3 new cardiology devices and technologies, as reported by Becker’s so far in 2026:
- Electrophysiologists at the Austin-based Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center were the first in the nation to implant a new defibrillation lead. The FDA-approved device is the world’s smallest, catheter-delivered defibrillation lead.
- Intuitive Surgical received FDA clearance for cardiac procedures using the da Vinci 5 surgical robot. The new cardiac clearances cover mitral valve repair, internal mammary artery mobilization for cardiac revascularization, patent foramen ovale closure, atrial septal defect repair, left atrial appendage closure/occlusion, atrial myxoma excision, mitral valve replacement, tricuspid valve repair and epicardial pacing lead placement.
- Vascular surgeon Nicolas Mouawad, MD became the first in the U.S. to use the SEISMIQ intravascular lithotripsy system to treat peripheral artery disease. The minimally invasive procedure uses laser-generated acoustic pressure waves to break down calcified plaque in artery walls without damaging soft tissue and is designed to improve blood flow.