Cardiac surgeons at AGH 1st in region to perform TTVR procedure

Cardiologists at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh completed one of the first transcatheter tricuspid valve replacements in Pennsylvania.

The procedure was performed by David Lasorda, DO, an interventional cardiologist; Walter McGregor, MD, a cardiac surgeon; and Georgios Lygouris, MD, an imaging cardiologist, according to a Feb. 20 news release from Allegheny Health Network.

The artificial valve used in the procedure is designed to facilitate linear blood flow and deliver oxygenated blood more effectively, helping alleviate symptoms of tricuspid regurgitation.

In a clinical trial of 400 patients diagnosed with tricuspid regurgitation, those who underwent TTVR experienced quality of life, symptom profile and general function improvements, the release said.