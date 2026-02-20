The cardiology fix that helped 5 Novant ASCs avoid the ER

A simple cardiology workflow change helped reshape care across five of Novant Health’s ASCs, and played a key role in earning national recognition from The Leapfrog Group.

After noticing a pattern in how asymptomatic atrial fibrillation was handled pre-procedure, the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based system redesigned its referral process, reducing unnecessary emergency department transfers and streamlining access to specialty care.

Leslie Barrett, BSN, CRNA, senior vice president of ambulatory surgery strategy and execution, told Becker’s the shift not only improved patient experience but also strengthened quality performance across the ASCs.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What’s the single biggest improvement your team made in the last year that you’re most proud of? What triggered it?

Leslie Barrett: Our ASC team plays an essential role in collecting and submitting key quality data to CMS. Through this work, we noticed a consistent pattern: patients identified as having asymptomatic atrial fibrillation during their pre-procedure evaluation were often being transferred directly to the emergency department. In most cases, they were quickly discharged with instructions to follow up with their primary care provider or an atrial fibrillation clinic.

To improve this experience, we partnered closely with the Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute to develop new referral pathways. These algorithms help route patients directly to our atrial fibrillation clinics, avoiding unnecessary emergency department visits and ensuring patients receive the right care, in the right setting, as efficiently and safely as possible.

I’m proud that this example highlights that patients are at the center of all we do, and we continue to receive positive feedback from patients, demonstrating that we are consistently delivering remarkable care that exceeds expectations.

We also are extremely proud that The Leapfrog Group has recognized Novant Health’s five qualifying facilities as top ASCs for two straight years. This is a highly competitive annual recognition. Fewer than 40 facilities made this national list for the past two years, and each time it included five Novant Health facilities.