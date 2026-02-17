Dr. Kevin Kwaku named Association of Black Cardiologists president

Kevin Kwaku, MD, PhD, has been appointed president of the Association of Black Cardiologists.

Dr. Kwaku serves as director of clinical electrophysiology at Dartmouth Health’s Heart and Vascular Center. He will be the first president from a northern New England institution in ABC’s history, according to a Feb. 13 news release from Dartmouth Health.

The national nonprofit aims to eliminate disparities in cardiovascular care through professional education, community outreach, advocacy and research.

Dr. Kwaku is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, clinical cardiac electrophysiology and internal medicine.

He will serve as president from 2026 to 2028, the release said.