Women, most races remain underrepresented in cardiology, study says

African Americans, Hispanic Americans and Native Americans make up only 8 percent of practicing cardiologists, according to research from Boston University.

Efforts to recruit more women and members of minority groups to the specialty have been largely unsuccessful.

The aforementioned races represent 32 percent of the U.S. population, but are vastly underrepresented in cardiology, and women make up only 25 percent of cardiology trainees, 15 percent of cardiologists and 4.8 percent of the interventional cardiologist workforce.

Emelia Benjamin, MD, a professor of medicine at Boston University, said in a release: "The disparities amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic present disturbing evidence that we are far from cardiovascular healthcare equity in the workplace. Individuals, leaders and institutions must prioritize research, policies, and structures to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging that is essential to advancing workforce excellence and cardiovascular health."

