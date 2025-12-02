CMS to pilot tech-supported care model for cardiology 

CMS will open applications in 2026 for a new payment model aimed at increasing access to technology-supported care for people with Original Medicare who are managing chronic conditions.

CMS noted that people with Original Medicare currently have limited access to technology-supported care. The agency also wrote on its website that a request for applications will be available soon, and organizations can complete an interest form to receive updates once application materials are released.

Here are three other things to know about the new payment model:

1. The agency will begin accepting applications for the ACCESS Model, short for Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions, on Jan. 12, 2026. Applications are due April 1, and the model will launch July 1.

2. ACCESS will test whether tying payments to clinical outcomes can expand the use of digital tools in chronic disease management. The model targets conditions common among Medicare beneficiaries, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic musculoskeletal pain and depression. Participants will receive recurring payments to manage patients’ conditions, with payment tied to achieving specific health outcomes. CMS said the structure is intended to emphasize results and give clinicians more flexibility in care delivery.

3. CMS has indicated the model will include multiple clinical tracks focused on early cardiometabolic risks, cardio-kidney-metabolic diseases, chronic pain and behavioral health conditions such as depression and anxiety.