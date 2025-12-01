How cardiologists perceive profession’s culture, climate: 8 notes

More than 60% of cardiologists believe that the professional climate in the U.S. is inclusive, according to a recent survey conducted by the American College of Cardiology.

Here are eight things to know from the survey, which was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology:

Whether or not there is change needed in the current climate of the cardiology workplace is split nearly 50-50. While 62% of cardiologists believe that the climate is inclusive, 33% want changes to be made. Nearly 30% of cardiologists believe that the current climate is empowering, inclusive and not needing change. The group of cardiologists who believe the climate is inclusive and not in need of change was independently associated with white physicians and males who were later in their career and with no mistreatment. The group of cardiologists who felt the opposite, and that the climate is not inclusive and does need change, was associated with females, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians or other race individuals, in their early to mid-career who had experienced mistreatment. More than three-quarters of cardiologists reported experiencing incivility, harassment or discrimination at some point. More than one-quarter of cardiologists feel burnt out. The study surveyed more than 1,500 cardiologists spanning all career stages.

