71 interventional cardiology fellowships unfilled in 2025 match

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions reviewed the 2025 Interventional Cardiology Fellowship Match, which concluded Dec. 3, and noted concern over 71 unfilled positions across 49 programs.

For the 2026 appointment year, 153 programs offered 307 fellowship positions to 244 applicants. Of those, 236 applicants matched, according to a Dec. 4 news release.

The results point to a mismatch between the number of available positions and a shrinking pool of applicants, not a flaw in the match process, according to SCAI. The organization cited what it called “challenges” in recruiting match candidates such as concerns around radiation exposure, orthopedic strain, work-life balance and long-term career sustainability.

To address these issues, SCAI said it is prioritizing efforts to modernize radiation protection, improve call-related transparency and promote wellness and pregnancy safety in the cath lab, according to the release.

The organization also aims to expand early exposure programs, mentorship and workforce data strategies.