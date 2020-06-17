Vascular surgery society releases guideline on visceral aneurysms

The Society for Vascular Surgery released a guideline around the appropriate care and treatment of visceral aneurysms.

What you should know:

1. SVS created the guideline to help clinicians make educated decisions around the diagnosis, treatment, screening and follow-up care related to visceral aneurysms.

2. The guideline discusses evidence-based size threshold for repair of aneurysms of the:

Renal artery

Splenic artery

Celiac artery

Hepatic artery

3. The guideline also describes open surgical and endovascular repair strategies.

4. Vascular surgeons should aim to prevent aneurysm expansion and rupture through arterial circulation exclusion while maintaining necessary distal or collateral bed perfusion.

Read the guideline here.

