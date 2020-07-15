University of Iowa Heart and Vascular Center performs milestone procedure

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Heart and Vascular Center recently performed its 1,000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, the Daily Iowan reports.

What you should know:

1. The procedure is an alternative procedure for patients who cannot undergo open-heart surgery.

2. UI Heart and Vascular Center's team is made up of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, cardiac anethesiologists and imaging cardiologists.

3. The center performed its first TAVR procedure in 2011.

UI Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine Phillip Horwitz, MD, said, "In 2011, we did our first procedure. To now have 1,000 under our belt, it is exciting to be a part of a program like this and develop a new technology that has changed the way we take care of [severe aortic stenosis]."

