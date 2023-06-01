The highest-, lowest-paid cardiologists: 15 stats

Although the mean annual wage among all cardiologists in the U.S. is $421,330, that can vary based on factors including experience and practice setting, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.
Even cardiologists in the lowest 10 percent of earners make a minimum of $83,670 annually.
Here is an overview of the average pay range of cardiologists in multiple medical settings by percentile:
|
Practice setting
|
Mean annual wage
|
Average salary among 10th percentile
|
Average salary among 25th percentile
|
Median annual salary
|
Average salary among 75th percentile
|
Average salary among 90th percentile
|
Physician's offices
|
≥$239,200
|
$217,620
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
Outpatient care centers
|
$442,410
|
$183,810
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
General hospitals
|
$376,280
|
$83,670
|
$168,890
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
Specialty hospitals
|
$328,690
|
$108,630
|
$141,220
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200