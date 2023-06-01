The highest-, lowest-paid cardiologists: 15 stats

Paige Haeffele -  

Although the mean annual wage among all cardiologists in the U.S. is $421,330, that can vary based on factors including experience and practice setting, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.

Even cardiologists in the lowest 10 percent of earners make a minimum of $83,670 annually.

Here is an overview of the average pay range of cardiologists in multiple medical settings by percentile:

Practice setting

 Mean annual wage 

 Average salary among 10th percentile 

 Average salary among 25th percentile 

 Median annual salary 

 Average salary among 75th percentile 

 Average salary among 90th percentile 

Physician's offices

≥$239,200

$217,620

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

 Outpatient care centers 

$442,410

$183,810

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

 General hospitals  

$376,280

$83,670

$168,890

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

Specialty hospitals

$328,690

$108,630

$141,220

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast