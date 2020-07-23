Private-practice cardiology group rolls out cardiac monitoring solution

Miami-based My Cardiologist partnered with real-time remote cardiac monitoring solution developer Coala Life to roll out a remote patient monitoring program in South Florida.

What you should know:

1. The program is in line with CMS' telehealth initiative.

2. Patients that need long-term cardiac monitoring will be able to use the Coala Heart Monitor to transmit data to their cardiologist.

3. My Cardiologist has 23 cardiologists and five locations in South Florida.

