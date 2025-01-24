Noted cardiologist, practice founder dies at 87

Charles Shoultz Jr., MD, founder of Waco (Texas) Cardiology Associates, has died at age 87 according to a Jan. 24 report by the Waco Tribune Herald.

Dr. Shoultz was a native to Houston and relocated to Waco following his service in the U.S. Air Force. He founded Waco Cardiology Associates in 1971, where he and another physician, Michael Falcone, MD, performed the first heart catheterization in Waco, according to the report.

Dr. Shoultz attended the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and completed postgraduate training at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, a residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., a cardiology fellowship at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver and nuclear training at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Md.

He taught at the Baylor College of Medicine in Waco, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas and the Texas A&M University Health Science Center in Bryan. He also directed the cardiology departments at Providence Health Center and Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center, both in Waco.