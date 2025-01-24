Noted cardiologist, practice founder dies at 87

Francesca Mathewes -  

Charles Shoultz Jr., MD, founder of Waco (Texas) Cardiology Associates, has died at age 87 according to a Jan. 24 report by the Waco Tribune Herald

Dr. Shoultz was a native to Houston and relocated to Waco following his service in the U.S. Air Force. He founded Waco Cardiology Associates in 1971, where he and another physician, Michael Falcone, MD, performed the first heart catheterization in Waco, according to the report. 

Dr. Shoultz attended the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and completed postgraduate training at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, a residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., a cardiology  fellowship at the University  of Colorado Medical Center in Denver and nuclear training at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Md. 

He taught at the Baylor College of Medicine in Waco, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas and the Texas A&M University Health Science Center in Bryan. He also directed the cardiology departments at Providence Health Center and Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center, both in Waco.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars