Michigan physician, practice pay $2M to settle billing fraud allegations: 4 details

Dinesh Shah, MD, and his practice, Michigan Physicians Group in Livonia, paid a multimillion-dollar settlement to resolve billing fraud claims.

Four details:



1. Dr. Shah was accused of knowingly billing federal healthcare programs for unnecessary or unperformed diagnostic testing from 2006 to 2017.



2. Two former employees filed whistleblower lawsuits against Dr. Shah and Michigan Physicians Group, sparking an investigation by the Office of Inspector General of HHS and the Defense Health Agency.



3. The federal government alleged patients underwent ankle brachial index and toe brachial index tests at the practice before the tests were ordered by a physician. Dr. Shah was also accused of ordering unnecessary nuclear stress tests for patients.



4. Dr. Shah paid $2 million to resolve the allegations, and the OIG will provide oversight of Dr. Shah's billing practices for three years.

