10 high-paying cities for mid-career cardiologists

Cardiologists with eight to 14 years of experience are paid the most in Columbus, Ohio, according to Medscape's online salary comparison tool, the physician salary explorer.

Medscape analyzes over 100,000 physicians using a comprehensive set of salary questions.

Below are the 10 cities with the highest annual salary for mid-career cardiologists.

Columbus, Ohio: $433,816 Cincinnati: $433,310 Rochester, Minn.: $432,128 Kansas City, Kan.: $430,595 Indianapolis: $422,093 Tampa, Fla.: $421,807 Denver, Colo.: $420,760 Miami: $419,380 Chicago: $418,698 Portland, Ore.: $417,932

