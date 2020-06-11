Dr. Vera Bittner named editor-in-chief of cardiology group's assessment program

University of Alabama at Birmingham cardiology professor Vera Bittner, MD, was named the editor-in-chief of the American College of Cardiology's self-assessment program.

What you should know.

1. Dr. Bittner will lead the program, working with the program's editorial board and editors of similar programs to create content development standards and implement desired content objectives.

2. She has more than 30 years of experience as a clinician, researcher, educator and administrator. She has been with UAB since 1987.

3. Dr. Bittner began her five-year term as editor-in-chief June 1.

ACC Past President Patrick O'Gara, MD, said: "Dr. Bittner is an outstanding clinician-educator and dedicated academician. Her vast experience will ensure the continued strength of the ACCSAP program for general cardiology for keeping cardiovascular disease clinicians up-to-date in our continuously evolving field."

