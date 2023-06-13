Cardiologist hourly wage vs. minimum wage in 20 states

The mean hourly wage for cardiologists across the U.S. is $202.56, according to the Bureau of Labor Statics, which is significantly higher than the minimum wage in each state.

Here's how the mean hourly wage for cardiologists compares to the minimum wage in each state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Labor.

Note: Compensation data for cardiologists was not available for every state.

Alabama

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $224.05

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

California

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $160.06

State minimum hourly wage: $15.50

Connecticut

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $168.89

State minimum hourly wage: $14.00

Florida

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $206.16

State minimum hourly wage: $11.00

Idaho

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $250.81

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Indiana

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $234.80

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Maryland

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $219.37

State minimum hourly wage: $13.25

Massachusetts

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $174.28

State minimum hourly wage: $15.00

Michigan

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $195.32

State minimum hourly wage: $10.10

Mississippi

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $160.41

State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Missouri

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $178.32

State minimum hourly wage: $12.00

Montana

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $166.69

State minimum hourly wage: $9.95 for companies with gross sales over $110,000; $4 for business not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act with gross annual sales of $110,000 or less

Nebraska

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $119.41

State minimum hourly wage: $10.50 for companies with four or more employees

New Hampshire

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $193.49

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

New York

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $167.72

State minimum hourly wage: $14.20; $15 (Long Island, Westchester, and NYC)

North Carolina

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $198.30

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Ohio

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $242.26

State minimum hourly wage: $10.10 for employers with annual gross receipts of $372,000 or more; $7.25 everywhere else

Pennsylvania

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $229.97

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Texas

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $198.81

State minimum hourly wage: $7.25

Washington

Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $193.60

State minimum hourly wage: $15.74

































