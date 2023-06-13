Cardiologist hourly wage vs. minimum wage in 20 states

The mean hourly wage for cardiologists across the U.S. is $202.56, according to the Bureau of Labor Statics, which is significantly higher than the minimum wage in each state.
Here's how the mean hourly wage for cardiologists compares to the minimum wage in each state, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Labor.
Note: Compensation data for cardiologists was not available for every state.
Alabama
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $224.05
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
California
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $160.06
State minimum hourly wage: $15.50
Connecticut
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $168.89
State minimum hourly wage: $14.00
Florida
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $206.16
State minimum hourly wage: $11.00
Idaho
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $250.81
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Indiana
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $234.80
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Maryland
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $219.37
State minimum hourly wage: $13.25
Massachusetts
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $174.28
State minimum hourly wage: $15.00
Michigan
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $195.32
State minimum hourly wage: $10.10
Mississippi
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $160.41
State minimum hourly wage: No state minimum wage law, but employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Missouri
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $178.32
State minimum hourly wage: $12.00
Montana
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $166.69
State minimum hourly wage: $9.95 for companies with gross sales over $110,000; $4 for business not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act with gross annual sales of $110,000 or less
Nebraska
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $119.41
State minimum hourly wage: $10.50 for companies with four or more employees
New Hampshire
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $193.49
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
New York
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $167.72
State minimum hourly wage: $14.20; $15 (Long Island, Westchester, and NYC)
North Carolina
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $198.30
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Ohio
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $242.26
State minimum hourly wage: $10.10 for employers with annual gross receipts of $372,000 or more; $7.25 everywhere else
Pennsylvania
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $229.97
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Texas
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $198.81
State minimum hourly wage: $7.25
Washington
Average hourly wage for cardiologists: $193.60
State minimum hourly wage: $15.74