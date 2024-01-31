Cardiologist compensation in 5 numbers

Here are five numbers that provide insight into cardiologist compensation:
This information comes from Medscape's "Cardiologist Compensation Report 2023."
1. Cardiologists make an average of $507,000 in total compensation annually.
2. The average incentive bonus for cardiologists is $88,000.
3. Most cardiologists, 65%, do not take on additional work to supplement their income.
4. Fifty-five percent of cardiologists feel fairly paid.
5. Just 14% of cardiologists participate in the value-based payment model.