Cardiologist compensation in 5 numbers

Here are five numbers that provide insight into cardiologist compensation:

This information comes from Medscape's "Cardiologist Compensation Report 2023."

1. Cardiologists make an average of $507,000 in total compensation annually.

2. The average incentive bonus for cardiologists is $88,000.

3. Most cardiologists, 65%, do not take on additional work to supplement their income.

4. Fifty-five percent of cardiologists feel fairly paid.

5. Just 14% of cardiologists participate in the value-based payment model.