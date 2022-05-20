Best states for cardiologists to live, work in 2022

North Dakota is the best state for cardiologists to live and work in 2022 while Virginia is the worst, according to career website Zippia.
Zippia examined each state and Washington, D.C., and ranked them using gastroenterologists' median salary, as well as each state's cost of living and location quotient, a measurement created by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the best states for cardiologists to work in 2022 from best to worst and including Washington, D.C.:
1. North Dakota
2. Alaska
3. Nebraska
4. Washington
5. Montana
6. Wisconsin
7. Iowa
8. Maine
9. Minnesota
10. Utah
11. Wyoming
12. Indiana
13. Ohio
14. Tennessee
15. Kentucky
16. Missouri
17. South Dakota
18. West Virginia
19. Pennsylvania
20. New Mexico
21. Colorado
22. Idaho
23. Oregon
24. Kansas
25. New Hampshire
26. Illinois
27. Michigan
28. Nevada
29. Georgia
30. Louisiana
31. Texas
32. Mississippi
33. South Carolina
34. Arkansas
35. Connecticut
36. Florida
37. Vermont
38. Arizona
39. California
40. North Carolina
41. Alabama
42. Massachusetts
43. New Jersey
44. New York
45. Rhode Island
46. Hawaii
47. Delaware
48. Oklahoma
49. Washington, D.C.
50. Maryland
51. Virginia