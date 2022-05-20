Best states for cardiologists to live, work in 2022

North Dakota is the best state for cardiologists to live and work in 2022 while Virginia is the worst, according to career website Zippia.

Zippia examined each state and Washington, D.C., and ranked them using gastroenterologists' median salary, as well as each state's cost of living and location quotient, a measurement created by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the best states for cardiologists to work in 2022 from best to worst and including Washington, D.C.:

1. North Dakota

2. Alaska

3. Nebraska

4. Washington

5. Montana

6. Wisconsin

7. Iowa

8. Maine

9. Minnesota

10. Utah

11. Wyoming

12. Indiana

13. Ohio

14. Tennessee

15. Kentucky

16. Missouri

17. South Dakota

18. West Virginia

19. Pennsylvania

20. New Mexico

21. Colorado

22. Idaho

23. Oregon

24. Kansas

25. New Hampshire

26. Illinois

27. Michigan

28. Nevada

29. Georgia

30. Louisiana

31. Texas

32. Mississippi

33. South Carolina

34. Arkansas

35. Connecticut

36. Florida

37. Vermont

38. Arizona

39. California

40. North Carolina

41. Alabama

42. Massachusetts

43. New Jersey

44. New York

45. Rhode Island

46. Hawaii

47. Delaware

48. Oklahoma

49. Washington, D.C.

50. Maryland

51. Virginia