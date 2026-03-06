FDA clears Philips’ AI tool to simplify cardiac MR exams 

Philips has received FDA 510(k) clearance for SmartHeart, an AI-powered planning tool that automates one of the most complex MRI exams: cardiac MR.

The system generates 14 standard and advanced cardiac views in under 30 seconds and is intended to reduce operator variability and the need for multiple breath-holds during scans. It may help improve imaging consistency and workflow efficiency, particularly in settings with staffing shortages or less experienced technologists, according to a March 6 news release.

SmartHeart is part of Philips’ AI-enabled cardiac MRI suite, which also includes tools for motion correction, quantitative perfusion and free-breathing imaging.