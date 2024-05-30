5 new cardiology outpatient care sites

Here are five cardiology ASCs and medical office buildings that have recently opened, expanded service lines or are in the process of opening, as reported by Becker's since May 2:

1. Nancy Hua, DO, opened Peds Happy Hearts, a direct heart-care cardiology practice Billings, Mont. The practice is currently the only direct cardiovascular unit in the state.

2. Northside Hospital opened a 100,000-square-foot medical office building in Buford, Ga., Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, Suburban Hematology Oncology Associates, Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine and Northside Buford Breast Care Center have already opened, and primary care, cardiology, medical oncology and total joint care services are coming soon. A full-service cardiac diagnostic center from Northside Hospital Heart Institute will open in the fall.

3. A two-story, 42,000-square-foot medical office building opened in Orland Park, Ill. The facility is anchored by Silver Cross and Premier Suburban Medical Group and houses primary care physicians, advanced practice providers and a wide range of specialists for cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, general surgery, hematology/oncology, orthopedics and rheumatology.

4. Hackensack Meridian Health opened a 150,000-square-foot medical office building in Paramus, N.J. Some of the services at the new center, including cardiology and dermatology, opened earlier this year, while its infusion center, imaging and oncology will open this summer.

5. The University of Chicago Medicine opened a 132,000-square-foot multispecialty care center in Crown Point, Ind., marking UChicago's first freestanding facility in Indiana and its largest offsite location. The facility includes imaging, ambulatory surgery, cardiology and shelled space for future growth.