Arkansas system opens heart, vascular clinic

Jonesboro, Ark.-based St. Bernards Healthcare opened a new heart and vascular clinic and diagnostics center in Paragould, Ark. on April 2, according to ABC affiliate KAIT 8.

The expansion marks Northeast Arkansas’ only outpatient interventional cardiac, vascular and electrophysiology catheterization lab. The facility allows local physicians to diagnose and treat cardiac conditions that previously required patients to travel out of the area.

The new cath lab will support procedures to detect arterial blockages and expand treatment options for patients in the region.

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