5 highest paid cardiologists in Phoenix

The highest paid cardiologist in Phoenix earns $884,900, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $421,330 cardiologists make,according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries the five highest paid cardiologists in Phoenix earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $884,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $854,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $839,800 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $832,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $831,510 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting